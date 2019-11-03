Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Carol Maccri, of Brigantine, and Joe Jingoli, practice their dance routine before competing at Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — The second annual Dancing Under The Atlantic City Stars charity event was held in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Seminole Ballroom on Saturday.
Twelve dance couples showed the final product of three months of training in front of five special guest judges — including 2020 Miss’d America Sapphira Cristal — and over a thousand spectators in the ballroom. The event, hosted by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, raises money to feed the less fortunate.
FoodBank President and CEO Carlos M. Rodriguez was grateful for the night’s turnout.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“It’s been a tremendous response by the community to come together (and) have a great night here at the Hard Rock,” Rodriguez said. “We serve Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland (counties) out of our facility down (in Egg Harbor Township), and it’s very much needed support when 1 in 5 children are going to bed without knowing where their next meal could be coming from.”
Rodriguez added that last year’s event helped raised “a few hundred thousand” dollars. Before the ballroom doors opened at 7 p.m. Saturday, they were closing in on $500,000.
“It’s amazing support, especially when you consider that every dollar helps support three meals.”
Twelve members of the public volunteered to partner up with 12 professional dancers and spent several months learning the moves and perfecting their routines. During the event, guests submitted votes online for their favorite dancers. Each vote was an additional $10 donation.
Three different awards were given at the end of the night. The Top Fundraiser of the Night was whoever received the most donations during the event; the People’s Choice award was given to the couple who raised the most money overall; and the Judges Choice award was given to the couple with the best routine determined by the judges.
Cookie Till, owner of Steve & Cookie’s of Margate, was last year’s People’s Choice champion after raising more than $126,000.
“Everybody knows at least one person (competing) that is putting their butt on the line to raise money,” Till said. “We hit on something not really knowing that we were going to hit on something that was so intriguing to people.
“I had people coming up to me right after (my dance last year saying), ‘I want to dance, I want to get involved, I want to know more about the FoodBank.”
Till was watching from her seat this year. She convinced her friend, Paula Hartman, the head of Hartman Home Team, to compete this year.
“I’m at $92,000 right now, and it’s blowing me away,” Hartman said.
“Everyone who came and sponsored and bought ads and tables, they’re the real heroes because they opened up their hearts and their checkbooks and their wallets and they really care.”
This year’s Top Fundraisers of the Night were Hard Rock partner Joe Jingoli and professional singer and dancer Carol Maccri-Gossamer. The couple also won the People’s Choice award. Ducktown Tavern & Liquors proprietor Johnny Exadaktilos and professional dancer Sarah Jane Acampora won the Judges Choice award.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.