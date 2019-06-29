ATLANTIC CITY — Standing ankle-deep in the ocean Saturday afternoon, Lauren Knapik looked up and down the beach and reminisced about the experiences she’s had at the Vans Warped Tour over the past decade.
“I grew up on it,” said Knapik, 26, of Cleveland. “It’s the community. When I think of summer, I think of Warped Tour.”
Knapik, who drove more than seven hours from Ohio to attend the two-day festival, has been attending the tour since she was 13, she said. The thought that this year, its 25th anniversary, would be its last — “so they say,” she quipped — made the drive worth it.