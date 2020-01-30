Two men and a woman have been charged in relation to a human trafficking case for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old girl for sex at a casino in Atlantic City and the surrounding area.
Tiffany N. Davis, 39, of Egg Harbor Township and Derrick V. Ross, 26, of Atlantic City were also charged with first-degree promoting prostitution of a child and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the New Jersey Office of Attorney General said.
Davis was also charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking and was arrested on January 17. Ross was arrested on November 27. A third man, Kurt C. Young, 52, of South Dennis Township was arrested on January 28 and charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and second-degree engaging in prostitution with a minor after he paid to have sex with the 14 year old girl, officials said.
As part of an anti-sex trafficking investigation, State Police responded to an online escort ad. The person who answered agreed to meet the undercover detective at a casino in Atlantic City. The 14-year-old girl, who is not related to Davis, Ross or Young, was recovered by the State Police on November 27 when she arrived at the casino and offered to have sex with the undercover detective. The victim was immediately offered support services.
Ross was arrested later that day after it was determined that he transported the 14-year-old girl to the casino and hotel to engage in sex for money. Further investigation revealed that Davis placed the online ads and had trafficked the victim to have sex with multiple men throughout November, with the assistance of Ross. Proceeds from trafficking the girl were split between Davis and Ross, officials said.
First-degree human trafficking charges carry a sentence of 20 years without parole to life imprisonment and up to a $200,000 fine. Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years imprisonment and up to a $150,000 fine.
“Human trafficking transcends the laws we have on the books. These are not crimes against state or country; they are crimes against humanity,” said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “We will continue our commitment to aggressively pursue human traffickers by working with not only our law enforcement partners, but also with the public, which is why we urge anyone who observes a suspicious circumstance involving a child or adolescent to report it immediately.”
Anyone who suspects human trafficking is urged to call the Division of Criminal Justice’s confidential Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-END-NJ-HT.
