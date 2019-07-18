ATLANTIC CITY — Two women and one man will have to find another place to stay after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the roof of their two-story row home in the 3700 block of Winchester Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 2:45 p.m. and closed Winchester Avenue on the southeast side of the Albany Avenue bridge.

Fire Chief Scott Evans said Albany Avenue was also closed for about a half hour while the water supply line to the firetrucks was connected to the hydrant on the opposite side of the street.

This has been the case in previous fires due to the location of the nearby hydrant, Evans said.

Placing a ladder along the side of the home in an auto body parking lot behind the El Rancho Inn, firefighters climbed onto the roof, where they cut holes to locate the fire and create ventilation.

Incident Command Officer Shannon Stinsman said the fire was within the walls of the home’s cockloft, a small space where the roof is raised above the level of the ceiling’s flat beams. The fire did not spread to any nearby homes and was placed under control just after 3 p.m.

The three people in the home, including one elderly woman, evacuated safely but were unable to return to their home.

Evans said they would be connected with help from the Red Cross.

Neighbors in the adjoining property said their row home was not damaged.

