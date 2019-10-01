Sections of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Strathmere will soon undergo a $32.5 million beach replenishment project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday.
Illinois-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will dredge more than 2.4 million cubic yards of sand and place it on beaches in the three towns, the Army Corps' Philadelphia District said in a news release.
A schedule for the work is still being determined, the Army Corps said.
In Ocean City, 800,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed between Seaview Road and 13th Street and 455,000 cubic yards will be placed between 49th and 59th streets. In the Strathmere section of Upper Township, 410,000 cubic yards will be placed from Corsons Inlet to Prescott Road. In Sea Isle City, 250,000 cubic yards will be placed from the southern end of Whale Beach to 52nd Street and 510,000 cubic yards will be placed between 68th Street and Townsends Inlet, the Army Corps said.
Replenishment in the northern end of Ocean City is funded 65% federally and 35% locally. Replenishment from the southern end of Ocean City to Sea Isle is funded 50% federally and 50% locally.
Construction will involve widening the beaches and repairing dunes, beach access points and sand fencing, the Army Corps said.
