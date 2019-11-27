As the retail industry watches national stores close their doors one by one, second-hand stores have found their niche in the market due to more and more customers looking to stretch their dollar.
In the past year South Jersey has seen its fair share of store closures, like Sears and JC Penney’s at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, and others file for bankruptcy, like Charlotte Russe and Forever 21. Dress Barn announced earlier this year that it will close all its 650 stores and just last week A.C. Moore announced it will close its Egg Harbor Township location.
Local second-hand shops, though, have no plans of slowing down and are even expanding their stores and their merchandise.
“They still want great value,” said Irv Singer, store manager of The Arc Makes Cents, Too! Egg Harbor Township location. "They still want department store stuff, but at a thrift store price.”
The EHT location opened in September in the English Creek Shopping Center after it outgrew its former location in Northfield. With 10,000 square feet, the store now offers brand new mattresses, pillows and sheets and brand new clothing and accessories from home shopping networks, as well as gently-used items donated to the store.
“We're really more of a thrift store plus,” Singer said.
Scott Hennis, CEO of The Arc of Atlantic County, believes that thrift stores are filling a gap in the retail market for two different reasons.
“Just because a person is in a place where they might not have as many resources as another doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t have access to quality clothing,” he said.
The other reason being it allows customers and donors to give back to the community.
Thrift shops are also becoming more and more popular among millennials—those born between 1981 and 1996—and Gen Z, who were born between 1996 and 2015.
“Millennials are the first generation whose income is projected to be lower than their parents and grandparents,” said Deborah Figart, professor of economics at Stockton University. “They have high levels of debt for a younger generation that previous generations didn’t have because of student loans and higher car payments. They have to make their income stretch as much as they can.”
She added that even though customers may not exactly find what they’re looking for in a second-hand shop, there’s still opportunity to find great items marked down to a low price.
“Thrift stories provide an opportunity to households to stretch their (limited) dollars further,” she said. “Unfortunately, shopping at thrift stores and dollar stores may limit the choice of products.”
Singer believes younger adults also have a growing interest in vintage clothing.
“They're looking for something different,” he said. “They want to make sure they're keeping up with the trends and they’re saving a lot of money by coming here. Through shopper surveys that we've done, the customer is becoming younger, and I'm seeing a much younger customer coming in here. We’ve had an awful lot of students over here from Stockton.”
A large aspect hurting retail is online shopping, which thrift stores are still trying to navigate.
“What the consumers are saying today is they want to buy things online,” Singer said. “That's what's killing a lot of these brick and mortar stores, because it's cheaper for the customer.”
Not only is it sometimes cheaper, but much more convenient, according to Figart.
She explained that people who are trying to balance work and family and struggling to make ends meet prefer online shopping to browsing racks in a brick and mortar store.
“It takes five minutes to click some buttons to have Macy’s deliver to you,” she said.
She added that online sales could work for second-hand shops if they’re able to stock certain items.
Singer said The Arc’s thrift store would have a difficult time offering online shopping due to the lack of same-product inventory, but a consignment shop in Northfield seems to have found the secret recipe.
Sonya and Frank Pacera, owners of Next Generation Exchange on Tilton Road, offer both used and new items on their website to reach a larger customer base.
“That's a big part of the shopping industry,” Frank Pacera said. “If you don't adapt to those changes, you're not going to be successful.”
Aside from offering gently-used items in store, they offer brand new accessories and gift items made by local artisans. The new merchandise was added during last year’s holiday season and makes up about 25% of the store.
Consignment stores are even becoming popular among holiday shoppers, especially with the new merchandise.
“There are a lot of people that are coming in here that are looking for gift items,” Pacera said. “We've become very popular in that area.”
He said the store will always have to compete with the big box stores, but the difference is a locally-owned shops offers a heightened level of customer service that’s not found in national stores.
“The resale industry is expanding tremendously,” he said. “Why go and pay full price? Nowadays, regardless of the age, customers come in here looking for some of those popular brands. We’re more of a boutiquey- type where we do offer the new stuff along with the resale stuff. The new stuff really helps get more traffic in the store to create that environment where it's not just a consignment store, it's become a whole lot more.”
