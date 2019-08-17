Medical cannabis companies

Last September, the state Department of Health awarded six new medical marijuana licenses, split up among the state's three regions: North, Central and South. The successful applicants were:

South Jersey

MPX New Jersey will cultivate marijuana in Galloway Township and dispense in Atlantic City; Columbia Care New Jersey will grow and dispense in Vineland. MPX Bioceutical Corp. operates medical and recreational marijuana businesses in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Columbia Care is a medical marijuana health care company with locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Central Jersey

Verano NJ LLC plans to grow in Rahway, Union County, and dispense in Elizabeth, Union County; and Justice Grown will operate both in Ewing, Mercer County.

North Jersey

NETA NJ LLC will grow and sell in Phillipsburg, Warren County; and GTI New Jersey LLC will do the same in Paterson.

A six-person committee from the departments of Health, Agriculture and Treasury reviewed 146 applications from 106 organizations that applied by Aug. 31, 2018, to build and operate alternative treatment centers.

The chosen applicants have to pass background checks, provide evidence of their dispensary locations and municipal approvals, and comply with all regulations under the state Division of Medical Marijuana before getting approval to start growing, state officials said.

Known South Jersey investors and companies that unsuccessfully applied for licenses in 2018 include:

• Relevant 1 LLC, a cannabis company formed by Dr. Ira Trocki, owner of Egg Harbor City Boat Co. and Northfield-based plastic surgeon, and Dr. Jon Regis, CEO and president of Reliance Medical Center

• Superior Grow Lab and partners James DiNatale, owner of RGC3 LLC, and George Miller, an Atlantic City-based attorney

• Cresco Atlantic, an Atlantic City-based team formed by members of Calvi Electric and Longview Strategic LLC

Only four states in the U.S. have no medical or recreational cannabis programs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. They are Idaho, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. Thirteen states, including Virginia, have CBD/low THC programs mostly for those with seizure disorders and intractable epilepsy; 22, including New Jersey, have comprehensive medical programs; and 11 have legalized recreational and medical marijuana.