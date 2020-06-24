Tilton Fitness, powered by Hackensack Meridian Health, announced Wednesday that will close its doors on Wednesday, July 1, citing the COVID-19 outbreak for its closure.
Tilton had about 20,000 members among its seven locations, including Northfield, Galloway and in Ocean County.
“Unfortunately, like other fitness centers across the country, our facilities have been hit hard by the mandatory closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing us to make this difficult decision,” Sam Young, president and CEO of Hackensack Meridian Fitness & Wellness, said in a statement on the gym’s website.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for your loyalty to the Tilton Fitness organization over the years and to our hard-working staff who worked tirelessly to support you on your health and wellness journey." Young said.
The company's statement promised it would respond to all inquiries but stressed that with so many members it would take time to answer everyone's questions. Members will be provided contact information of the individual “who will be assigned to oversee the orderly dissolution in the next few days.”
A gym representative could not be reached for comment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.