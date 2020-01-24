ATLANTIC CITY — The Chelsea Economic Development Corp. seeks input from the community to learn the neighborhood’s top priorities.
Meetings will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 10 with community information and refreshments, followed by a presentation and public input.
The Tuesday meeting will be held at the Chelsea Tower at the Tropicana at 111 S. Chelsea Ave., with free parking at 60 S. Montpelier Ave., behind Walgreens. The Feb. 10 session will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Memorial Hall, next to 15 N. California Ave., with free parking on the street and in church lots.
Corporation President Elizabeth Terenik and other EDC members will attend.
A dozen community organizations will offer information and resources, including the Police Department, South Jersey Gas, the Census Bureau, AtlantiCare, the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
ATLANTIC CITY — The recently formed Chelsea Economic Development Corp. has organized a tour …
Throughout the country, community development corporations like the Chelsea EDC are bringing together anchor institutions, businesses and residents to identify goals and complete projects.
As a nonprofit, CDCs can apply for grants for improvements and programs that make residents lives’ better and grow the local economy.
Once a CDC completes a neighborhood plan, it can apply for grant funding from several sources, including up to $985,000 per year from the New Jersey Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program.
Meaningful public input is evaluated with the grant applications, so community turnout is critical to getting funding, the Chelsea EDC said in a news release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.