SEA ISLE CITY — The Townsends Inlet Bridge, closed for repairs since September, is scheduled to reopen Friday after significant delays, according to Diane Wieland, director of the Cape May County Department of Tourism and Public Information.
The closure has been such a frustration for businesses that Christopher Glancey, president of the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce, said he will be holding a reopening party Friday night at the restaurant he co-owns near the bridge, Beachwood at the Dunes, to celebrate its return.
“This is gonna be a boost, a great boost for every business in Sea Isle. … We lost June and most of July,” Glancey said. “With the bridge out, the flow of traffic through Landis Avenue has always decreased. … Now for people to be able to traverse easily, back-and-forth between Avalon and Sea Isle, it’s gonna be great for us.”
Other business owners in the Townsends Inlet section of the city share his excitement, he said. With the bridge out, the trip to Avalon from Sea Isle can take 25 minutes or more.
Initially set to be open to traffic before Memorial Day, the reopening of the 27-span bridge was pushed back in March with no clear return date as unforeseen conditions required remedial repairs. In late May, it was announced the contractor was aiming for a July 30 reopening.
To achieve that, the county allocated additional resources "to enable the contractor to advance work elements concurrently and to consolidate the work schedule," according to a news release. The work was first contracted out to Agate Construction of Dennis Township for $8.6 million.
“We are delighted to see this critical component of barrier island infrastructure connecting the communities of Sea Isle City and Avalon is just days away from being restored to service,” said Carol Brand, chair of the county Bridge Commission. “Both the commission and county freeholders know how important the Townsend Inlet Bridge is to the summer tourism economy."
Tourism is the biggest economic driver in Cape May County. The county was second in the state last year for tourism revenue, with food, beverage, retail and recreation making up more than half of $6.6 billion in tourism spending in 2018, according to data from the 2019 Cape May County Tourism Conference.
The bridge’s closure has put a dent in lunch sales this summer at Hank Sauce on Landis Avenue, according to James McDevitt, a manager at the restaurant.
“Stone Harbor, Avalon, even people that come up from Cape May and stuff, they have to drive an extra half hour just to get to us because the bridge is closed,” McDevitt said.
The bridge was closed for the replacement of the first seven spans on the Avalon side and the installation of new piling, pier caps, a concrete deck and a railing system. Some finishing work still needs to be completed this week, including installing guide rails and painting traffic lines, after which the county will confirm the Friday reopening date.
Sandra Martin, who co-owns Sisters Sweet Shoppe with her sister, was frustrated with the bridge’s extended closure, as it meant the shop missed out on customers from Avalon.
When she heard the bridge would open for traffic by Friday, with some summer business left to spare, her reaction was simple.
“Fantastic,” said Martin, laughing, “with two exclamation points!”
