SEA ISLE CITY — The Townsends Inlet Bridge, closed since September for repairs, reopened to traffic about 6 p.m. Thursday, Cape May County officials said.
No tolls will be collected until 6 a.m. Monday, the county said in a news release.
“The Bridge Commission and Freeholders, in appreciation of the community’s patience during the construction of the Townsends Inlet Bridge, have decided to have the bridge toll-free for the weekend,” Carol Brand, chairman of the Cape May County Bridge Commission, said in a statement.
Traffic striping and cleanup still need to be completed as of Thursday afternoon.
Initially set to resume operations before Memorial Day, the reopening of the 27-span bridge, which connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, was pushed back in March with no clear return date as unforeseen conditions required remedial repairs, officials said.
In late May, it was announced the contractor was aiming for a July 30 reopening. To achieve that, the county allocated additional resources “to enable the contractor to advance work elements concurrently and to consolidate the work schedule,” according to a news release.
The work was first contracted out to Agate Construction of Dennis Township for $8.6 million.
