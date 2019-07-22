SEA ISLE CITY — The Townsends Inlet Bridge, closed for repairs since September, is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 26, according to Diane Wieland, director of the Cape May County Department of Tourism and Public Information.
“We are delighted to see this critical component of barrier island infrastructure connecting the communities of Sea Isle City and Avalon is just days away from being restored to service,” said Carol Brand, chair of the county Bridge Commission. “Both the commission and county freeholders know how important the Townsend Inlet Bridge is to the summer tourism economy."
Initially set to be open to traffic before Memorial Day, the reopening of the 27-span bridge was pushed back in March with no clear return date. In late May, it was announced the contractor was aiming for a July 30 reopening.
To achieve that, the county allocated additional resources "to enable the contractor to advance work elements concurrently and to consolidate the work schedule," according to a news release. The work was first contracted out to Agate Construction of Dennis Township for $8.6 million.
The bridge has been closed since September for the replacement of the first seven spans on the Avalon side and the installation of new piling, pier caps, a concrete deck and a railing system. Some finishing work still needs to be completed this week, including installing guide rails and painting traffic lines, after which the county will confirm the July 26 reopening date.
