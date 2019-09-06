NORTHFIELD — Starting Monday, drivers may experience delays on Zion and Mill roads due to roadwork, officials said.
Traffic will be detoured on Zion Road between Shore and Tilton roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for work by New Jersey American Water, according to a news release from Atlantic County. Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly.
Police and traffic directors will be there to assist, and residents and businesses will have access to their properties, the county said in a news release.
Also on Monday, and continuing through the end of the month, an alternating traffic-lane pattern will remain in effect on Mill Road between Philmar and Mazza drives from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, weather permitting, for county roadwork.
For a complete list of traffic advisories in the county, visit aclink.org.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday
The advisory is in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
Up to one foot of salt water will be expected along the bayside areas. The strong northeast winds and incredible amount of water being pushed ashore from Hurricane Dorian contribute to this. High tide will be between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., slightly later on the Delaware Bay and the back bays.
The flooding could be worse. The quarter moon, which we are near, brings naturally lower tides. Marty Pagliughi, Mayor of Avalon, noted that bays drained out well during low tide and that he believes the town will only see minor flood stage.
The Saturday morning high tide will be below flood stage. Saturday afternoon will see minor flood stage, but it will only be spotty and limited to Atlantic and Ocean counties, as Dorian pulls further away.
What specific roads will flood with the Friday afternoon high tide?
In Cape May County
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).
Flooding begins at the boat ramp in North Wildwood
Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street).
Flooding begins along Ocean Drive between Ocean City and Strathmere.
In Atlantic County
Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City.
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.
In Cumberland County
Flooding begins in Gandys Beach and Money Island
A rip currents statement is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday
This risk is for the entire Jersey shore. Strong northeast winds and large waves cause the concern.
Do not swim in the waters on Friday. For future reference, if you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not swim against the current. Call for help and swim out of the rip current. Once you, swim parallel to the shore, on an angle that takes you to land.
A high surf advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. on Saturday in parts
Atlantic and Cape May counties are in the National Weather Service advisory. According to the NWS.
"6 to 10 foot breaking waves and very strong rip currents will be a life-threatening danger to anyone who enters the surf."
Localized beach erosion will be expected as the currents pull sand from north to south. Chuck LaBarre, Office of Emergency Management Coordinator for Margate and Jerry Inderwies Jr., OEM Coordinator for Cape May are expected minimal impacts. However, it will compound the beach erosion already seen at the end of August.
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the waters through 7 p.m. in spots
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the offshore waters of Cape May and Atlantic County. Land, including the shore, is not included in this morning. This warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday.
Sustained winds over 34 knots will be out over the waters. Waves will continue to build during the afternoon and evening, peaking at 9 to 14 feet.
Tropical Storm Force winds may enter Cape May midday
An area of enhanced convection to the north of the eye of Hurricane Dorian brought tropical storm force winds. A wind gauge in Lewes, Delaware, only a ferry's ride away from Cape May, had sustained winds of 39 mph at 11 a.m., tropical storm force.
Following the satellite trends, this is headed for Cape May county and should be there by midday. There's no guarantee of it, but it'll be watched for. Over 39 mph sustained winds, emergency crew cannot rescue people.
WATCH LIVE: Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci updates what to expect from Dorian
Watch Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci live at 12:45 p.m. Friday as he informs you on what to expect from Dorian going into the rest of the day.
The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions about Dorian and the upcoming weekend.
Dorian will make its closest approach to South Jersey on Friday night, passing about 200 miles to the southeast of Cape May. Winds will continue to strengthen into the day. Spotty power outages will be in the realm of possibility at the shore. The region will also be inundated with coastal flooding during two high tide cycles between Friday and Saturday.
Hurricane Dorian could cause erosion issues for some coastal communities, some of which have…
Life threatening seas will be present. A rip current statement and a high surf advisory are in effect. Out over the open waters, a tropical storm warning is in place.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.