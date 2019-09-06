Joe's 7-Day Forecast

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday The advisory is in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Up to one foot of salt water will be expected along the bayside areas. The strong northeast winds and incredible amount of water being pushed ashore from Hurricane Dorian contribute to this. High tide will be between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., slightly later on the Delaware Bay and the back bays. The flooding could be worse. The quarter moon, which we are near, brings naturally lower tides. Marty Pagliughi, Mayor of Avalon, noted that bays drained out well during low tide and that he believes the town will only see minor flood stage. The Saturday morning high tide will be below flood stage. Saturday afternoon will see minor flood stage, but it will only be spotty and limited to Atlantic and Ocean counties, as Dorian pulls further away.

What specific roads will flood with the Friday afternoon high tide? In Cape May County Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue). Flooding begins at the boat ramp in North Wildwood Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street). Flooding begins along Ocean Drive between Ocean City and Strathmere. In Atlantic County Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City. Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City. Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City. In Cumberland County Flooding begins in Gandys Beach and Money Island

A rip currents statement is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday This risk is for the entire Jersey shore. Strong northeast winds and large waves cause the concern. Do not swim in the waters on Friday. For future reference, if you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not swim against the current. Call for help and swim out of the rip current. Once you, swim parallel to the shore, on an angle that takes you to land.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. on Saturday in parts Atlantic and Cape May counties are in the National Weather Service advisory. According to the NWS. "6 to 10 foot breaking waves and very strong rip currents will be a life-threatening danger to anyone who enters the surf." Localized beach erosion will be expected as the currents pull sand from north to south. Chuck LaBarre, Office of Emergency Management Coordinator for Margate and Jerry Inderwies Jr., OEM Coordinator for Cape May are expected minimal impacts. However, it will compound the beach erosion already seen at the end of August.

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the waters through 7 p.m. in spots A tropical storm warning is in effect for the offshore waters of Cape May and Atlantic County. Land, including the shore, is not included in this morning. This warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday. Sustained winds over 34 knots will be out over the waters. Waves will continue to build during the afternoon and evening, peaking at 9 to 14 feet.

Tropical Storm Force winds may enter Cape May midday An area of enhanced convection to the north of the eye of Hurricane Dorian brought tropical storm force winds. A wind gauge in Lewes, Delaware, only a ferry's ride away from Cape May, had sustained winds of 39 mph at 11 a.m., tropical storm force. Following the satellite trends, this is headed for Cape May county and should be there by midday. There's no guarantee of it, but it'll be watched for. Over 39 mph sustained winds, emergency crew cannot rescue people.