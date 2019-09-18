093018_nws_msbike 20

Bicyclists travel through Mays Landing on their way to Ocean City during Bike MS: City to Shore Ride 2018 on Saturday, September 29, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

The two-day, city-to-shore bike ride to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis will come through multiple South Jersey towns this weekend.

Roads will be affected both Saturday and Sunday as several thousands of riders travel from Cherry Hill to Ocean City in the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride.

In Hamilton Township motorist should expect delays between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday on the following roads: Leipzig Avenue, from Galloway Township to Almond Avenue; Cologne Avenue, from Almond Avenue to Denmead Drive; Route 322 at the intersection with Cologne Avenue; Route 40 at Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive; Rt. 40 at Babcock Road; Somers Point-Mays Landing Road at Babcock Road.

All roads will be opens, except for Somers Point Mays Landing Road, south of Ocean Heights Avenue when the southbound lane will be closed on Saturday. Residents will still have access.

Police are asking motorist to stay alert and be cautious of the cyclists.

For more information see nationalMSsociety.org

GALLERY: Bike MS - City to Shore Ride 2018

