Atlantic City Triathlon

Competitors in the 2018 TRI AC Triathlon begin the bike leg.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are advising residents and visitors to allow extra travel time Saturday as the city hosts DelMoSports’ ninth annual Atlantic City Triathlon.

The city is expected to experience traffic delays throughout the day. Saturday events include an olympic triathlon featuring a 1-mile swim, 22-mile bike and 10K run; a sprint triathlon featuring a quarter-mile swim, 11-mile bike and 5K run; and sprint and olympic duathlons that feature running and biking.

Road closings and detours are as follows:

Atlantic City Expressway Exits 5, 4 and 2 will be closed from 5 to 11 a.m.

Albany Avenue will experience delays from 7 to 11 a.m.

Plan to enter and exit the city via the expressway.

Ventnor residents are urged to use West End Avenue as an alternate route into and out of the city.

Officers will be stationed throughout the course.

— Salena LeDonne

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments