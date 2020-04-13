AVALON— The Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge and Avalon Boulevard will be closed on Thursday between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. due to ongoing construction. Motorists along Route 9 must enter Avalon through Stone Harbor Boulevard.
Due to the current load posting on the 96th Street Bridge in Stone Harbor, no trucks over 15 tons will be permitted to cross the bridge.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.