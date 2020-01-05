BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — The smell of pine oil is strong in the air around the Bass River State Forest fire tower, where acres of trees are being removed to increase visibility for fire spotters.
Workers with Advanced Forestry Solutions were collecting downed logs this past week, lifting them with huge power tongs and putting them on a tractor to be turned into wood chips, firewood and — for the larger, better logs — lumber.
“It will come back on its own, and (the native trees) are not as tall as white pines,” so they won’t block the tower, said Colin McLaughlin, 47, owner of the Pittsgrove, Salem County-based company.
Six to 7 acres have been cut to date, of the 16.4 acres the company has been contracted to clear by the state Department of Environmental Protection, which got permission earlier this year from the Pinelands Commission for the project.
DEP spokeswoman Caryn Shinske said the state is paying the contractor $17,160 to remove the trees. The company has until June 2021 to finish, she said, but expects it to finish much sooner.
McLaughlin said much of it will be done in the next month.
The tower is off Route 654, or East Greenbush Road. And much of the early work is visible from the road.
“All we do is work in the Pinelands. It always comes back. It’s going to be a couple of years,” McLaughlin said.
While the Pinelands Preservation Alliance did not oppose the clear cutting, saying public safety takes precedence in this case, the New Jersey Sierra Club did oppose it.
“There are plenty of other alternatives that DEP could have explored to protect our forest from fires,” the group said in a news release after the commission approved the project.
The alternatives include adding cameras and sensors on the tower or using drones, night-vision equipment and heat-sensing technology, said Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel.
Only patches in the forest identified as blocking fire spotters’ views will be removed. The tower is 80 feet high, and many of the trees are even taller.
“We are not cutting everything. Just the views towards certain towns on each side,” McLaughlin said.
Eventually that will include about 4% of the popular hiking trail known as the orange trail, which caused some to oppose the plan. Locals call the area to be cut “the cathedral of trees” because of their extreme height.
Local government officials, residents and some environmentalists have argued the state should have considered replacing or moving the almost 90-year-old tower or using other technological means for spotting fires.
The Pinelands Commission gave its final approval last April, after saying no to the project the year before.
Commissioners, however, said they hoped the DEP would work with them to come up with a plan to address the problem around the fire tower without cutting more trees in the future.
“We don’t do land clearing. We specialize in working in the forest,” McLaughlin said, using all low-ground-pressure equipment so regrowth won’t be hampered. “It won’t disturb the ground much.”
Professional forester Bob Williams, of Pine Creek Forestry in Laurel Springs, Camden County, is an advocate for controlled burning and periodic cutting of trees from limited areas. He called it a way of opening up more varied habitat for wildlife and removing fuel from the forest.
Williams is concerned that leaving so much undergrowth and contiguous forest could cause a fire to become a conflagration under windy, dry conditions.
All the trees that are being cut were planted by the Civilian Conservation Corps almost 100 years ago with the intention of harvesting them. They are mostly white pines, which are not native to the Pinelands.
About 20 years ago, the state cut a 4-acre area to improve visibility, and “Mother Nature put those trees right back,” Williams said of sections of smaller trees near the tower, which will stay.
“People have to get over this fear or aversion to cutting forests and trees,” Williams said. “Since the colonists arrived, that entire forest as far as you can see has been clear-cut a minimum of five times. Plus all the time it has burned.”
The Pinelands, at 1.1 million acres, is the largest tract of forest in the Northeast. It was historically used for harvesting wood for fuel and charcoal making, and for shipbuilding, Williams said. But the Pinelands Commission was created in 1979 and soon began restricting activities and development in the forest.
McLaughlin said cutting some sections of forest opens it up to succession plants that provide for a wider variety of wildlife habitats.
“When I was a kid, you could walk through the woods and see quail, grouse and everything else,” he said of birds that require some open ground with grasses and shrubs rather than trees. “The only thing that really changed is nobody works in the woods anymore.”
