Pool or no pool? That is the question for two Cape May County towns Tuesday, as referendums in Lower Township and Sea Isle City are set to gauge the public’s willingness to spend millions on public pools.
For years, Lower has considered building an $8.5 million facility at the Cape May County Airport, while Sea Isle has looked at the former school at 4501 Park Road, where adding a swimming pool as part of a larger upgrade would add about $5 million in costs.
In each municipality, the referendum is nonbinding. The final decision still rests with elected officials whether to spend the money.
In Sea Isle, emotions have run high at public forums on the issue, with supporters at a spring meeting saying a pool is the kind of investment that can help keep families in town, while detractors cited the expense and the possibility few would use it.
“As you can imagine, when it comes to taxes, people certainly have their concerns,” said Kathleen Custer, Sea Isle’s spokeswoman. “There are differing opinions on whether it would be utilized enough to support the cost.
“That’s why our city officials want to get as much information as possible from the public.”
The city has also distributed a questionnaire and an online poll is underway, which will give visitors, residents of neighboring communities and second homeowners a chance to have their say. As with many seaside communities, a majority of the taxpayers in Sea Isle are second homeowners who will not get to vote on the issue.
“We tried to give as many options as possible,” Custer said.
In Lower, the concept of a public pool has been under serious consideration for close to eight years, said township Manager James Ridgway, after the master plan of the township’s Recreation Advisory Board determined a need for an indoor pool.
The township also spent $58,000 on an outside consultant to look at the idea and propose a plan. Cape May County’s Open Space Fund has agreed to put up to $3 million toward the cost, he said, if certain conditions are met.
That was less than expected, said Ridgway, which led Township Council to cut back on what was originally a $15 million concept that would have included an indoor water slide.
The township is set to complete repayment on some bonds, and interest rates are exceptionally low, he said. The township does not expect the proposal to increase the local tax rate.
“Our financial team and our auditor felt that if we’re going to do it, now is the time,” Ridgway said.
The plans call for an eight-lane, competition-sized swimming pool and a 1,570-foot therapeutic pool, where moving water can be used for therapy programs for seniors. One end of the pool would slope gradually, so it could be entered using a water-adapted wheelchair.
According to Ridgway, Cape Regional Medical Center has already expressed interest in using the facility, and he wants swim lessons for every school child.
“Our goal is to teach every second-grader how to swim. We’re surrounded by water, and these kids need to be taught to swim at an early age,” he said.
The airport is owned by the county and operated by the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which would be the township’s landlord. Ridgway said talks are underway on a long-term lease agreement, and added the township already has a strong presence at the airport, which is where its police headquarters are located.
Ridgway stressed he could not speak for Township Council, but if plans move forward, a new pool could be open by 2022, with membership fees of $25 a month. He added the pool is a quality-of-life issue, just like the township parks and recreation programs.
“None of the other parks, or concerts or the Independence Day celebration generate revenue for the township,” he said. “This one will.”
For Sea Isle, saying yes to a pool will cost taxpayers more — an estimated $68 more a year for the next 12 years. Operations and maintenance will also cost money, Custer said, about $750,000 a year or $108 a year for the average property owner, and that expense continues as long as the pool is open.
Constructed in 1971, the building served as Sea Isle’s public school until June 2012. Since then, Sea Isle students have attended Ocean City schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Later that year, floods from Superstorm Sandy severely damaged Sea Isle’s City Hall and police station. The old school served as both until the new public building on JFK Boulevard combined them well above flood elevation.
City officials say the existing building needs work to the HVAC system, new doors and windows and more. It does not meet current flood standards.
Custer did not want to say the building is likely to be demolished with or without a pool in Sea Isle’s future.
“No final decision has been made,” she said. “The current building is below FEMA flood standards and is in need of a sizable amount of improvements.”
Public pools are uncommon in Cape May County. In Cape May, the Recreation Department holds programs at the pool at Cape May City Elementary School, while members of Ocean City’s Aquatic and Fitness Center use the pool as part of their membership fee.
