EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When Lauren Gayeski had the idea to create a photographic time capsule of families on her street during the COVID-19 outbreak, she contacted friend, neighbor and writer Sue Seabrook.

Seabrook, who hosts a neighborhood barbecue each summer, reached out to everyone who lived on their street, near the Scullville section of the township, and asked if they wanted to participate in the project — a digital yearbook with photos of families in their yards and quotes about their struggles and stresses during the stay-at-home order.

And “From the front porch: Neighbors in a time of quarantine” was born.

In late March, Seabrook asked the neighbors to jot down their struggles and the impact COVID-19 has had on their daily lives, and Gayeski photographed the families from their lawns or the sidewalk. The two moms took to the street, on their bikes, on a Tuesday and documented 12 families for the project.

“I just felt so scared and isolated. Everything changed so quickly,” Gayeski said. “When I talked to other people we all had similar feelings, but we’re all really different people with different family structures and different worries. But a lot of those worries were kind of similar.

“It’s important to feel a sense of connection to people even though we’re forced to be isolated,” she added. “We’re all feeling these really big valid feelings…and you’re trying to rationalize why you shouldn’t complain, but at the same time, it’s not easy. Being able to share how we felt in words and putting a picture and a face to those words were important, I felt, to really share this experience with one another.”

She’s excited to use the project as a time capsule to look back on one day and remember what life was like during a the outbreak.

The project was an outlet for Seabrook in that she was able to get out of her house but still keep a distance. The morning she and Gayeski took the photos, she found she couldn’t stop talking with the neighbors. It was a slice of normalcy she missed while being cooped up in her home.

“For the first time, it felt normal,” she said.

And hearing her neighbors’ worries and stresses made her feel less alone.

“I think that’s what we’re all feeling right now, alone, so it made us feel connected and not alone,” she said. “I just didn’t think this would be a time to feel closer to people and yet I do.”

Some of the neighbors agreed.

Jenn Dowdy, a mother of six, including a five-week-old baby, instantly thought the project was a great idea.

She liked how the photos captured “the outside part of what a normal day is, and see how we’re a part from everybody else but we’re more together as a family.”

She felt better seeing everyone else’s experiences and struggles and realizing they’re all the same.

“They were different, but you could see a similar vein through all of the neighbors,” she said.

She added that she’s happy to have the project so that her kids can go back and see what it was like when the country essentially stopped and everyone had to stay home.

Bernadette Cottrell is a mother of three, including a high school senior, and said she was the least willing to do the project, at first.

“That was the week that was hardest for us because that was the week (high school) track was being canceled and school wasn’t going to happen,” she said. “It just really hit us really hard, really fast. It was just overwhelming to think about doing this and finding the time that we were all in the mood for it.”

But with a little bit of convincing from Seabrook and Gayeski, she realized it was a good thing to let her family’s story be heard.

“It’s kind of nice to see everyone’s story and to know that we’re all in this together,” she added.

And seeing the end product made her feel even more connected to her neighbors, explaining that hearing what they’re going through made her feel more compassionate toward them.

“In a way it made me want to reach out more to my family and friends and check in and see how they’re doing,” she said.

Gayeski and Seabrook are continuing the project and expanding it into the community. Now families elsewhere can share their photos and stories with Gayeski and she shares them on her photography Facebook page, Lauren Gayeski Photography.

The project is called "Love, Mom: Letters to our Families in a Time of Quarantine."

“It’s a small way we can connect with one another and use social media to connect,” Gayeski said. “It might just seem like some mundane street or just like any other place in America right now, but everybody’s story is important and everybody’s story is worth sharing.”