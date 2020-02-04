Two former South Jersey residents will sit in the audience of Sunday's Oscar ceremony and wait to hear whether they will join the ranks of first-time winners.
In the category of best documentary feature, Julia Reichert, her nephew Jeff Reichert and Steven Bognar are listed as three of four producers of "American Factory." They will each receive Academy Awards if the film wins in its category.
"This will be my first time attending the Academy Awards. I'm beyond excited," said Jeff Reichert, who now lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Julia Reichert, 73, spent her summers growing up during the late 1950s and early 1960s on Long Beach Island. She graduated from Antioch University in Ohio.
Jeff Reichert, 41, was born and raised in Northfield. He graduated in 1996 from Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. He studied in the film program and graduated in 2000 from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
"It (Northfield) was a pretty great place to grow up," said Jeff Reichert, who worked at the former Tilton 9 movie theater for many years.
Jeff Reichert also remembers seeing movies at the now defunct Frank Theatres Towne Stadium 16 in Egg Harbor Township. During the 1980s, his parents, Lou and Marsha Reichert, who now live in Little Egg Harbor Township, ran the Little Art Theater in Egg Harbor Township.
Jeff Reichert has wanted to be a filmmaker since high school, but before that, he entertained the idea of being an archaeologist after seeing the "Indiana Jones" films.
"American Factory" has a higher profile than a typical documentary.
The film documents when Chinese auto glass manufacturer Fuyao bought a former General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio, and reopened it with Chinese and American employees working together.
It was the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, and was released by Netflix last year. Jeff Reichert said he has not met the Obamas yet.
"We were pretty surprised when we met with Netflix," said Jeff Reichert, who added China doesn't allow Netflix in the country. He said he'd heard that hundreds of thousands of people in China have seen "American Factory" through pirated copies of the documentary.
"It is sparking a conversation," Jeff Reichert said. "There is no physical DVD of the film."
Jeff Reichert was in London on Sunday for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, where "American Factory" did not win for best documentary.
Besides the Oscar, "American Factory" has been nominated for best documentary by the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Jeff Reichert will attend Saturday in Santa Monica, California.
"American Factory" won the Critics Choice Award for best political documentary and outstanding directorial achievement in documentary from the Directors Guild of America.
This is Jeff Reichert's first Academy Award documentary nomination, but it is Julia Reichert's fourth best documentary feature nomination. On "American Factory," Jeff Reichert is a cinematographer as well as a producer. Julia Reichert is a co-director and a cinematographer as well as a producer.
Jeff Reichert said the documentary happened because Fuyao gave his aunt and Bognar complete editorial control and access. "American Factory" took Jeff Reichert to China for close to two weeks of filming.
"I was following multiple people. We were really autonomous," said Jeff Reichert, who added some days only one or two cinematographers worked while on others five of them worked, such as the day of the plant's grand opening in Ohio. "We were around a lot. We became part of the furniture."
Sometimes, Jeff Reichert started his workday at 5:30 a.m., so he could ride to work with his subjects and spend the next eight hours with them at their job.
"American Factory" took three years to make, he said. Filming took place from early 2015 to the middle of 2017. The documentary was edited from the middle of 2017 through the end of 2018.
In South Jersey, "American Factory" was screened in June during the Lighthouse International Film Festival on Long Beach Island. Jeff and Julia Reichert and Bognar were in attendance.
Christine Rooney, Lighthouse International Film Festival's managing director, said "American Factory" is an interesting look at globalization and how cultures merge and clash.
"This is a big film. It was given by Netflix to us to screen ahead of time," Rooney said. "It was a real honor to be one of the few festivals to be selected to show 'American Factory.' ... It's a very insightful, awesome film. It's a political documentary, but also very personal."
