US-NEWS-CORONA-LA

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses seen in an image released to the media by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (Photo by Center for Disease Control and Prevention via Sipa USA) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

 USCDCP

Two more people have tested "presumptive positive" for the coronavirus, COVID-19, in New Jersey, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said Sunday in a teleconference with members of the media.

State officials are awaiting confirmatory testing from the Center for Disease Control.

Two healthcare workers, a 70-year-old Teaneck, Bergen County, man and a 32-year-old West New York, Hudson County, man have tested positive, said Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. Because state officials have not interviewed the two men yet, the extent of their exposure is unknown, Persichilli said. 

There are 27 patients under investigation in New Jersey. The two new cases were the only positives of a recent round of nine tests. Of the 27 cases being followed by state health officials, one is in Camden County and two are in Cumberland County.

"As you can see, from North to South, the coronavirus seems to be spreading," Persichilli said. "We expect increasing activity daily, if not hourly."

State officials are currently collecting and processing samples from the remaining patients under investigation, Persichilli said. Testing was set to begin Sunday, and officials expect results sometime Monday. 

The 70-year-old patient began experiencing symptoms on February 28, she said. He was admitted to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson on March 6. He is in stable condition but is staying in the intensive care unit. 

The 32-year-old patient also began experiencing symptoms on February 28, Persichilli said. He was admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center on March 5. 

"Once individuals are determined to be presumptive positive, local health departments are working quickly to determine who may be at risk and notify those individuals of their risk," Persichilli said. 

Oliver stressed New Jerseyans to keep the spread of the illness in perspective. The best way to protect yourself is to practice "safe respiratory hygiene," and to stay home and call your doctor if you feel sick, she said. 

"I want to repeat: overall, the risk of the average New Jerseyan contracting coronavirus remains low," Oliver said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments