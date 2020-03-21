US-NEWS-CORONA-LA
Two members of the Rowan University community have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from the school.

The first individual is a student who lives in Holly Pointe Commons on the Glassboro campus in Gloucester County. The student developed symptoms March 13 and hasn't been on campus since that time.

The second individual is a faculty member at the School of Osteopathic Medicine on the Stratford campus in Camden County. That person also hasn't been on campus since developing symptoms, in their case during the week of March 9.

Both people are in isolation and expected to fully recover. 

Rowan will continue to inform people who were in close contact with the two individuals before they began to show symptoms, the school said. Although the risk is low for people beyond the infected's inner circle, the university will inform others, including classmates and co-workers, and ask that they isolate themselves for a 14-day period.

The school did not share additional information about the two infected individuals, citing confidentiality regulations.

