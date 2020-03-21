Two members of the Rowan University community have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from the school.
The first individual is a student who lives in Holly Pointe Commons on the Glassboro campus in Gloucester County. The student developed symptoms March 13 and hasn't been on campus since that time.
The second individual is a faculty member at the School of Osteopathic Medicine on the Stratford campus in Camden County. That person also hasn't been on campus since developing symptoms, in their case during the week of March 9.
Both people are in isolation and expected to fully recover.
Rowan will continue to inform people who were in close contact with the two individuals before they began to show symptoms, the school said. Although the risk is low for people beyond the infected's inner circle, the university will inform others, including classmates and co-workers, and ask that they isolate themselves for a 14-day period.
The school did not share additional information about the two infected individuals, citing confidentiality regulations.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Clark Doig ,Lauren Doig, both of Chicago, and her sister Paige, a Philadelphia resident, play tennis without a net in the parking lot next to the closed courts at 5th and Ocean.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Dominick Dougherty and his son Ben, 7, both Ocean City residents, have a game of catch at the 8th street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown. Notice at the OCFD station at 5th and Asbury.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. All Parks on the island, including the skate park at 5th and Asbury were locked.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Dominick Dougherty and his son Ben, 7, of Ocean City, have a catch on the Eighth Street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown. At GG's Dry Cleaners at 6th and Asbury, a large sign saying Social Distancing greets patrons at front counter.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Asbury Ave.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Luigi's Italian restaurant, located at 9th and West Ave. greets traffic coming into town with a sign showing its closure.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Lauren Doig of Chicago, her sister Paige of Philadelphia, and husband Clark Doig, play tennis without a net in the parking lot next to the closed courts at 5th and Ocean.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Sitting on a bench outside of the Music Pier (l-r) Corey Parmiter and her mom Kathleen drove from Turnersville just for a chance of fresh air and Manco and Manco Pizza
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown. At GG's Dry Cleaners at 6th and Asbury, a large sign saying Social Distancing greets patrons at front counter.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Asbury Ave.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Some eateries were providing take-out service on the boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Lauren Doig of Chicago, her sister Paige of Philadelphia, and husband Clark Doig, play tennis without a net in the parking lot next to the closed courts at 5th and Ocean.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Dominick Dougherty and his son Ben, 7, both Ocean City residents, have a game of catch at the 8th street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
