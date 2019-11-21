Thanksgiving day of service flyer
ATLANTIC CITY — Several community organizations have come together to host events Saturday to help feed local families for Thanksgiving.

Angelic Health hospice, GreenLife Energy Solutions, the Atlantic City alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, ABC Therapy Services, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Foundation, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Elder J.P Ministries will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Turning Point Day Center, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. The menu will include baked/fried chicken, green beans, rice, baked ziti (turkey or beef), desserts and beverages.

At 3 p.m., the organizations will provide a free ham or turkey for families at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza.

Both events are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

To volunteer or make a donation to the meal service, call Angelic Health at 609-822-7979 or email TFooks@angelichospice.net.

