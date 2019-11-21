ATLANTIC CITY — Several community organizations have come together to host events Saturday to help feed local families for Thanksgiving.
Angelic Health hospice, GreenLife Energy Solutions, the Atlantic City alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, ABC Therapy Services, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Foundation, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Elder J.P Ministries will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Turning Point Day Center, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. The menu will include baked/fried chicken, green beans, rice, baked ziti (turkey or beef), desserts and beverages.
At 3 p.m., the organizations will provide a free ham or turkey for families at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza.
Both events are open on a first-come, first-served basis.
To volunteer or make a donation to the meal service, call Angelic Health at 609-822-7979 or email TFooks@angelichospice.net.
Atlantic County
"Show Us Your Rack" parade in Margate
The “Show Us Your Rack” parade, part of the Shop Local Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 30, will feature business owners wheeling down Ventnor Avenue decorated wardrobe, garment, valet or restaurant kitchen racks with a theme that reflects their business, according to a news release from the association. The parade starts at noon and runs from Washington to Essex avenues.
The event will include sidewalk sales, a Santa parade with city police and firefighters, Toys for Kids, WAYV, holiday characters and more, according to the release. There will be children’s activities at Essex Avenue, including free pizza, soda, face painting and giveaways, and visits with a Santa who is fluent in American Sign Language.
Cape May County
Christmas in the Plaza in Wildwood
The Greater Wildwood Jaycees are running Christmas in the Plaza, an event that includes shopping, dining and appearances by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The festival runs Dec. 6-7 in Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue.
Holiday concerts at Cape May Convention Hall
The city is hosting their annual, free holiday concerts at Cape May Convention Hall. America’s Sweethearts will go on at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and The Angelus Chorus will perform 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
