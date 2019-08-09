EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two traffic advisories have been issued for this coming week in the municipality by Atlantic County.

From Monday through Friday, a detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Old Egg Harbor Road between the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, weather permitting, for county roadwork, said Linda Gilmore, county public information officer.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Central Avenue between Zion and Old Zion roads, weather permitting, for county roadwork, Gilmore said.

In both cases, motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek alternate routes, Gilmore said.

Visit aclink.org for a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads.

