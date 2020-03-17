Two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, Inspira Health said.
Both patients went to the emergency department of Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, Inspira said in a news release. The first patient was symptomatic for COVID-19 and identified as high-risk. This patient was admitted to the hospital.
The second patient was not symptomatic and not considered high-risk, Inspira said. This patient was sent home to self-quarantine, consistent with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Both individuals were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, Inspira said. On Tuesday, the Department of Health notified the hospital that both patients tested positive.
The symptomatic patient works in the radiation oncology department at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Inspira said. Patients and staff who had direct contact with the symptomatic patient were notified. The department is temporarily closed, and patient appointments will be rescheduled, Inspira said. Patients and staff who had direct contact with this employee have been offered testing and mental health counseling.
The asymptomatic patient works in the surgical services departments at Inspira Medical Centers Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland, Inspira said. The company is reaching out to patients and staff who had direct contact with the patient.
All patients and staff are being asked to self-quarantine and are being offered testing, mental health counseling and guidance on when to contact a health care provider, Inspira said.
