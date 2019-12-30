The United States Coast Guard airlifted a man experiencing abdominal pain from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off the coast of Little Egg Inlet on Saturday night.
An aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City flew to the ship 17 miles off the coast to retrieve the man after the captain of the cruise ship, Anthem of the Seas, contacted the Coast Guard Delaware Bay’s command center, according to a news release.
The 70-year-old man was experiencing “severe abdominal issues and needed a higher level of medical care,” the release stated.
Upon arrival, the aircrew hoisted the man up, accompanied by his son, and transported them to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division in Atlantic City.
"We are glad that the crew contacted us as soon as they did," said David Umbereger, command duty officer at Sector Delaware Bay, in the release. "The speedy notification and precise coordination was key in getting the man the care he needed."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.