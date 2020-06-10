ATLANTIC CITY — A federal representative is throwing his support behind the incumbent mayor in the upcoming election.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, announced his endorsement of Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Wednesday morning.
"From improving public safety, to investing in infrastructure, to helping support the local economy and small businesses, Mayor Small has been keeping this great New Jersey city on the rise," Booker said in a statement.
Booker served as mayor of Newark, Essex County, from 2006 to 2013 before being elected to the Senate. He was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.
"I sincerely appreciate Senator Booker's endorsement and his commitment to work with me to help move Atlantic City forward," Small said. "At this unprecedented time, Atlantic City needs all the help we can get."
Small, Pamela Thomas-Fields and James Whitehead are vying for the Democratic nomination July 7.
Republican Thomas Forkin is running unopposed for the GOP nomination and will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November.
This year’s primary election will be entirely vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for voter registration is June 16.
