A number of stretches of road in Atlantic County will be closed next week for repairs, county officials said Friday.
For all closings and detours, the county advises drivers to follow posted signs, allot extra travel time or seek an alternate route.
On Saturday, lane closings will be in place at Old Egg Harbor and Fire roads in Egg Harbor Township from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for repairs of storm sewers.
On Monday and Tuesday, the northbound lane of Pomona Road in Galloway Township will have a detour between Route 30 and Barlow Boulevard from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, there will be alternating lane closings in both directions from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Monday and Tuesday, a “lane shift traffic pattern” will be in place for the eastbound lane of Delilah Road between Tremont Avenue and the Atlantic City Expressway overpass in Egg Harbor Township from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for county road resurfacing.
On Monday and Tuesday, a detour will be in place on Sixth Avenue in Galloway between the White Horse Pike and Jimmie Leeds Road from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for county roadwork.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.