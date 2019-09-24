Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The township's four volunteer fire companies have received $548,095.23 to purchase new equipment.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant is more than half of $949,523.78 in federal funds to New Jersey fire departments announced through U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J. Upper received the most money of the six towns awarded the grant.
The money will go toward purchasing 73 self-contained breathing apparatuses, said Richard Stevens, chief of the Seaville Volunteer Fire Company. The departments’ current apparatuses are of all different brands and have a shelf life of 15 years, he said. With the grant money, they will purchase the one brand they find most efficient.
Stevens said he applied for the grant for Upper's Seaville, Marmora, Tuckahoe and Strathmere fire companies last October.
While he had applied for $612,000, he was still shocked by the amount they received.
“I was quite astonished,” Stevens said. “If you look at the awards, the only real awards were going to state fire academies and big cities. (Our award) is the biggest award in the state.”
“The incredible men and women in New Jersey fire departments go above and beyond their call of duty to keep our communities and families safe,” Menendez said in a news release. "The best way for us to thank them for their services is to guarantee they have the necessary means to stay safe while doing their jobs."
