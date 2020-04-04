A 72-year-old woman became Cape May County’s first death linked to COVID-19, county officials said Saturday.

The Upper Township woman had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the county.

“I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said county Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Cape May County, we must all do that we can to keep each other safe.”

The county also announced an additional 16 cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total to 69, with 15 recovered. The state Health Department reported 50 cases Saturday.

“My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson, of Upper Township. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents.”

During his daily briefing Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted Cape May as one of the counties where the number of cases is doubling at a faster rate; Salem County was another.

“The folks there need to get out ahead of this as fast as they can,” Murphy said.

State officials also announced that a second Cumberland County resident has died from COVID-19.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county officials for comment.

County officials on March 25 announced that a Bridgeton resident was the county's first death linked to the new coronavirus. The age and gender of that person were unavailable.

That patient was hospitalized outside Cumberland County and was tested but died before the results were received, county Health Officer Megan Sheppard said when the fatality was announced.

So far, Atlantic County has 75 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with one death and 11 recovered. Cumberland County has reported 31 cases and one death.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 4,331, bringing the total number to 34,124 across the state, officials said Saturday. There have been 200 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 846.

“Let me put this in a proper, yet very sobering, context. We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 than we did on the Sept. 11 attacks,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “Please let that sink in for a moment. This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state’s history, and just as we have committed to never forgetting those lost on 9/11, we must commit to never forgetting those we are losing to this pandemic.”

Murphy paused for a moment of silence.

Other deaths included 47 from Bergen County, 37 from Essex County, 21 from Ocean County, eight each from Mercer and Morris counties, six from Monmouth County, 4 from Passaic County, three from Warren County and one each from Burlington, Camden, Hunterdon, Somerset and Sussex counties, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Of the total number of fatalities in the state so far, 61% are men and 39% are women, she said, and 46% are over the age of 80.

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan is signing an administrative order giving municipalities or counties the ability to prohibit all rentals to transient guests or seasonal tenants during the pandemic, including hotels and motels, Murphy said.

“We have heard too many stories, especially from our shore communities, of people trying to relocate for the time being into their towns from impacted areas,” he said. “This is not how social distancing works. No one should be leaving their primary residences, and especially for the shore communities that do not have the infrastructure, especially the health and first responder infrastructure, in place, particularly off season, to accommodate an influx of residents.”

Murphy said social distancing and his mandate that shuttered schools and businesses still applies for the upcoming religious holidays, including Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

“I know that staying apart is really hard," he said. "Whether it be for a funeral or a religious rite that we long to attend, but right now we have no choice. It is what we need to do. It is what we must do.”

Unless there’s a meaningful development, there will be no live briefing Sunday, but updated numbers will be sent out via a news release, Murphy said. The next live briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.