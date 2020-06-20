WILDWOOD — South Jersey's veterans will see new and expanded health services in the next few years, the U.S. secretary of veterans affairs told a crowd of veterans Friday in this seaside resort.
Robert Wilkie spoke at the annual VFW convention in front of 100 state veterans. The convention has been held at the Wildwoods Convention Center for 51 years. This year, due to the virus, it was held outside across the street from the center at Fox Park.
Wilkie, in an interview following his public remarks, outlined a few coming improvements for the area.
"We're taking the veterans clinic out of the Coast Guard in Cape May and building a new one," he said. "We're probably expanding some of our hospital capabilities down on the Delaware/New Jersey border."
Wilkie spoke about VA's response to COVID-19, crediting New Jersey for taking swift action at the start of the pandemic. He thanked Gov. Phil Murphy "for putting veterans front and center" during the crisis, saying Murphy was one of the first governors to reach out to the VA office and ask for help in regards to veterans' health care amid the outbreak.
“Coronavirus has put us in a position we never thought we would be in, but the VA has responded,” he added. “We not only responded by taking emergency measures long before the rest of the country knew what was going on, we took those emergency measures with the goal of making sure we (do) everything to protect our most vulnerable veterans.”
There are 134 VA nursing homes that house 7,500 patients nationwide. As of Friday morning, only three VA patients had COVID-19, he said.
Of the 9.5 million veterans who are part of the VA health system, 1,500 have died due to COVID-19, Wilkie said. To slow the spread and minimize risks to veterans, VA hospitals took the same approach as other hospitals did. Visitors were not permitted inside, elective surgeries were halted and normal operations were shut down to serve the most vulnerable patients.
“We've sent out over 50 million individual communications to veterans, to families, to caregivers, telling them what they need to do, how to come see us, how we can reach them if they don't feel well, and they've responded magnificently,” he said.
He added that VA hospitals had the lowest employee infection rate of any health organization.
“We had to start early, and I think we created some lessons for the rest of the country,” he said.
The VA office is also rolling out a national effort to further address suicide among veterans.
“We lose 20 veterans a day who take their lives by suicide,” Wilkie said. “By bringing the country together, by bringing government together and the research capabilities, (it will) help us reach into communities we've never been to take veterans off the streets and take them into our care to prevent this.”
To reach more veterans with mental health services, telehealth — or videoconferencing with patients — has been expanded nationwide, he said. As a result, the VA has seen its number of mental health appointments increase from the typical 40,000 remote mental health appointments. In April alone, there were more than 900,000 telehealth mental health appointments, he said.
“We've reached into veterans' homes,” Wilkie said. “We did that to protect them so they did not have to come in and put themselves in danger. We have reached out in areas and in ways that we've never done before. I think it's a great mark for the future because we now know it works.”
Wilkie said that in the coming years, mental health teleclinics will be expanded into Walmarts, which will help veterans living in rural areas, including South Jersey.
Each year, the state VFW convention in Wildwood brings in notable speakers to address veterans' issues and the government's performance in addressing them. New officers are also appointed during the convention.
The convention typically brings out about 700 veterans, but due to COVID-19 restrictions only about 100 came to this year’s event. Services are also usually on site to help veterans — from helping with benefits issues to resume writing, but that part of the convention was dropped this year due to the event being outside.
And while adjustments were made in the face the pandemic, organizers were determined to have the event take place, said Bill Thomson, VFW convention director for the Department of New Jersey VFW.
“We stood firm,” said Thompson. “We were going to have a convention of some sort, in some way, somewhere.”
Thompson said the VFW also continues to give back to veterans by organizing blood drives, food drives and charitable work.
And he looks forward to more VA services coming to South Jersey.
“Robert Wilkie is a close, personal friend,” he said. “When he says he’s going to do something for me, or the South Jersey area, I’m very confident.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was also at the convention and was awarded Legislator of the Year by the New Jersey VFW.
“As long as I am in office, I will always ensure our veterans and military have every tool at their disposal that they need,” Van Drew said. "We must honor and support them in every way that we can."
