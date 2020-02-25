U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is supporting Little Egg Harbor Township’s request for a repayment deferral of a $4.2 million Federal Emergency Management Agency loan to help with recovery efforts after Superstorm Sandy.
“I stand with Little Egg Harbor Township against the onerous request of FEMA to repay funds that would place an unnecessary burden on a town that still has not fully recovered from Sandy,” Van Drew said in a news release. “I plan to help in any way that I can to help rectify this situation.”
Little Egg Harbor was hit hard by the 2012 hurricane, and FEMA dispersed $4.2 million to the municipality under the Community Disaster Loan program. The township is being asked to pay back the loan in full with accrued interest by April 2023, Van Drew said.
Mayor Barbara Jo Crea said Deputy Mayor John Kehm and Committeeman Blaise Scibetta reached out to Van Drew.
"As members of the Township Committee, we work every day to find ways to control spending and reduce the tax burden on our residents," Crea said.
"We thank Congressman Van Drew for meeting with us to discuss this issue and are grateful that he was willing to fully support us and lead the charge to help our residents," Kehm and Scibetta said in a joint statement.
