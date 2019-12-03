A vape battery was found to be the cause of a fire in an Atlantic County Utilities Authority collection truck Nov. 26 during a trash route in Linwood, the authority said Monday.
While completing their route, ACUA employees smelled smoke and immediately pulled the truck over, said ACUA spokeswoman Sara Verrillo.
Linwood firefighters put out the fire. After the fire was put out, a vape battery was discovered among the trash and determined to be the cause, Verrillo said.
A similar incident occurred last year when a hoverboard battery caused a fire in an ACUA truck along a trash collection route in Brigantine, Verrillo said.
ACUA stresses the importance of checking whether an item is hazardous before placing it in a trash or recycling can. Vape batteries are considered hazardous waste and should not be placed in household trash bins, Verrillo said.
Residents who need to dispose of vape batteries should check with their local vape store, which may accept them for recycling or bring them to one of the ACUA's household hazardous waste drop-offs held throughout the year, Verrillo said. For more information, visit acua.com/hhw.
