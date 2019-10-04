GALLOWAY — A vehicle accident that occurred on Route 9 and Park Place on Friday morning and delayed traffic for about 90 minutes was caused by an intoxicated driver, according to Galloway Township police.
Just before 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in front of Galloway National Golf Club, where it was determined a 2009 Subaru, driven by Gregory Brandberg, 42, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, struck a 2017 box truck driven by Angel Valazquez, 51, of Maple Shade. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, and the roadway had to be temporarily shut down, police said.
An initial investigation revealed that Valazquez was in the process of pulling out of the golf club and entering Route 9 when Brandberg, traveling north on Route 9 at a high rate of speed, struck the delivery truck, police said. Police determined that Brandberg was driving while intoxicated, and he was taken into custody, according to the release.
Brandberg declined medical attention and was transported to the Galloway Township Police Department. He was processed for DWI and released on summons pending a court date.
