Ventnor and Margate are still making improvements to the corners of their cities even with a setback from COVID-19
The Ventnor Fishing Pier reopened last week with more bathrooms and a new pier master’s office. Commissioner Lance Landgraf said the reopening was only pushed back a week or two because of the virus.
The city had planned to add a concession stand to the pier, but Landgraf said the price came in too high. To still offer food, the city put out a request for proposal for a vendor with a pushcart, but no applications came in by deadline.
“The building came out wonderful,” he said. “We’re thrilled with the design team. The day after we opened, we had our biggest sale of memberships ever sold, over $5,000 worth of memberships.”
Atlantic County officials reported on Wednesday 15 additional positives but no new deaths fr…
Annual pier fees are $150 for adults, $125 for seniors and $40 for children.
The city also purchased a parcel of land at 6510 Ventnor Ave. to convert into a pocket park. The property used to house a three-story building that was severely damaged by a fire last summer.
The park will eventually have benches, lighting, Wi-Fi and shrubbery.
To design the park, Landgraf had planned to use drafting and design students from the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, “but COVID-19 just really shut that down,” he said.
Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that while many restaurant and bar owners are following mandat…
“Stone and gravel are there right now, but it’s not ideal,” he said. “We might just set up picnic tables for takeout.”
While original plans did not permit restaurants to use the space for outdoor dining, the commissioner said the city is working with area eateries to allow them to use the space, temporarily, due to indoor dining restrictions.
In Margate, an inflatable water park received site plan approval to open next summer on the bay off Amherst Avenue. Dredging for the park will begin this fall or winter.
The park will operate from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m., according to water park owner Maggie Day. Day also owns Island Water Sports in Stone Harbor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.