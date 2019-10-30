VENTNOR — Exterior upgrades and a push to bring in new businesses is in the works for Ventnor Plaza, but the nationwide decrease in retail stores is not lost on the shopping center.
Last week, City Commissioners were presented with a draft of the Ventnor Plaza Redevelopment Plan which lays out goals and initiatives to “revitalize, replace and/or redevelop” Ventnor Plaza, according to the report.
A public hearing along with a board vote on the plan will take place at the Nov. 14 Commissioners meeting.
Nick Talvacchia, a land use lawyer for Cooper Levenson Attorneys, told commissioners that while the plan proposes to bring in more businesses, retail businesses may not be the best avenue to take.
“Everybody knows the retail environment,” he said. “The retail environment and malls, in general, are not doing well. The market has changed dramatically, primarily through Amazon and internet sales.”
He said the city is in a unique situation, as is any barrier island, where businesses looking for new locations draw out circled parameters on a map to see the population density within that circle.
“And half of the circle in Ventnor is in the ocean,” he said. “That’s why many businesses have moved to the mainland.”
He added that even though the shopping center, on Wellington Avenue, was once thriving, it is now 45% vacant. One current trend he has seen throughout shopping centers is self -storage facilities because of its reuse.
There is one perspective self-storage tenant, but he is looking into some national self-storage chains.
Ralph Pugliano, an asset manager and principal for Lamar Companies, which owns Ventnor Plaza, told commissioners that self-storage doesn’t have to be in a populated area, there just has to be a need for it.
While Ventnor sees a lot of seasonal residents, he believes a self-storage facility will be of good use to the city.
“We’re certainly talking to other retailers,” he said. “We have a couple that I hope will come in the next couple of months.”
One interested tenant is Wawa, he said. The Wawa on Dorset and Calvert avenues closed in Sept. 2017.
Others interested tenants include Five Guys and Carvel Ice Cream.
“It’s no surprise to anyone that retail needs to be repurposed,” he said. “Ventnor [Plaza] is a very large center and trying to find tenants of this size today…everybody is downsizing. We start seeing this all throughout the nation. I think a change or something filling the spaces helps bring some of these supporting small tenants in.”
Phase one of the redevelopment project includes elevating some pavement so it’s safe from flooding, refreshing landscaping and upgrading a portion of the shopping center’s façade.
The plan has four to five different phases which includes adding or finishing a street and roadway improvements, but Talvacchia isn’t sure if they’ll happen. It all depends on if businesses come in, he said.
“It’s not an easy sell,” he said. “Not because Ventnor is a bad place, Ventnor is a great place, but we don’t have, what they call, density of population. We don’t have a ton of people right here.”
