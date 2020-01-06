VENTNOR — The city received a $222,122 grant through the Municipal Aid Grant Program to repave Wellington Avenue from Lafayette Avenue to Swarthmore Avenue.
The grant program, through the New Jersey Department of Transportation, received 661 applications from 546 municipalities for Fiscal Year 2020.
It is unclear when the repaving project will begin.
"I appreciate the support that we have received from NJDOT to address the need to pave streets in Ventnor,” said Committeeman Lance Landgraf in a news release. “We will continue to work to uncover funds to improve the streets of our city.”
