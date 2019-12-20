VENTNOR — The city has been awarded a $222,122 grant to pave Wellington Avenue, officials announced Friday.
"I appreciate the support that we have received from NJDOT to address the need to pave streets in Ventnor,” said city Commissioner Lance Landgraf, who heads the Public Works and Construction departments. “We will continue to work to uncover funds to improve the streets of our city.”
The grant, awarded from the state Department of Transportation through the Municipal Aid Grant Program, will fund the paving on Wellington Avenue between Lafayette and Swarthmore avenues, according to a news release from Rutala Associates, LLC, a local planning firm.
The grant program drew 661 applications from 546 different municipalities with a total of $368 million in work, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration included in the release. After being evaluated and rated by state officials, 545 awards were given to 542 municipalities.
The grant application, made by Rutala Associates, was previously authorized by city commissioners.
