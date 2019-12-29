VENTNOR — The Shirat Hayam Synagogue brought together members of the Democratic and Republican parties and an expert to lead an educational forum on impeachment for community members.
The forum, entitled Layman’s Guide to Presidential Impeachment, brought out about 50 people Sunday to discuss the history of impeachment, why President Donald Trump has been impeached and what’s to happen next when the U.S. Senate holds the impeachment trial.
The panel consisted of Augie Nigro, history and U.S. government professor at Atlantic Cape Community College; Michael Suleiman, chair of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee and Steven Rogers, former military intelligence officer and a member on the President Donald J. Trump Campaign Advisory Board.
“With all of the hours and hours of TV commentary, political accusations and counterattacks back and forth, people were confused as to what are the essential main issues and facts,” said Gordon L. Geller, rabbi at Shirat Hayam. “It's a current issue, and it's historically significant.”
The synagogue decided to hold the panel to give its members and other members of the community facts on how impeachment works and what’s to come in the Senate.
“There’s a lot of information but also a lot of misinformation out there about what's going on,” Nigro said. “I think it's good to give the community the best information about what's actually happening, how this could impact them and how it'll affect our government.”
While most of the audience consisted of the Baby Boomer generation and would have remembered former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the late 1990s, Nigro said it’s important that all generations understand the proceedings and have the correct information to make an informed opinion.
“It depends on where you get your information,” he said. “I imagine a lot of younger people are getting their information off the internet, which might be a bad thing. They're getting mixed messages, so I think things like this would be best for people of all ages.”
And it’s especially important to understand the impeachment as 2020 is an election year, he said.
“Other impeachments didn't take place in an election year,” he said. “We could talk about the effect it had on the office, but now it's (also about) what effect will this have on the Democrats and what effect will this have on the Republicans.”
Atlantic City resident and member of the synagogue Jenny Wagner, 61, came to the speech because she’s been interested in the impeachment hearings.
“Truthfully, there are all kinds of things about it that I don’t know, so it seemed like a good opportunity,” she said. “There's just all this fighting about the procedural stuff, so I wanted to know more about that.”
She said she also believed Trump’s impeachment is having a bigger effect on society, especially due to next year’s election.
Geller agreed and said both Democrats and Republicans are a part of the congregation, so it’s important to hear both sides and inform everyone, no matter their political affiliation.
“We feel that it’s our social action responsibility as a religious congregation, especially a Jewish synagogue, to be a light to our neighbors,” he said. “It is important for us as conscientious citizens to understand what's going on.”
