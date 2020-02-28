WASHINGTON — Jeff Van Drew has been getting calls from friends, asking “Are you all right?” …

What the VBA does

"The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) provides a variety of benefits and services to Servicemembers, Veterans, and their families. Below are some of our major program offices within VBA.

"Compensation Service: Oversees the delivery of disability compensation, a tax-free monetary benefit paid to Veterans with disabilities that are the result of a disease or injury incurred or aggravated during active military service.

"Pension and Fiduciary Service: Provides program oversight that helps wartime Veterans, their families, and survivors with financial challenges by providing supplemental income through Veterans Pension, Death Pension, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation. Protects the benefits paid to our most vulnerable beneficiaries who, because of disease, injury, or infirmities of advanced age, are unable to manage their VA benefits.

"Insurance Service: Maintains life insurance programs that give financial security and peace of mind for Servicemembers, Veterans, and their families.

"Education Service: Administers VA's education programs that provide education and training benefits to eligible Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve Service members, Veterans, and dependents.

"Loan Guaranty Service: Provides oversight of the VA Guaranteed Home Loan Program that guarantees home loans in varying amounts. Ensures Veterans' rights are protected when purchasing a home under this program. Oversees administration of specially adapted housing grants for certain severely disabled Service members and Veterans so they can adapt or acquire suitable housing.

"Office of Transition and Economic Development: Partners within and outside of VA and with numerous federal agencies to advance the economic empowerment and independence of service members, Veterans and their families through increasing access to VA benefits, programs and services that support a seamless transition from military service to civilian life.

"Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment (VR&E) Service: Assists Service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment; start their own business; or receive independent-living services. Oversees their education and provides career counseling to help guide career paths and ensure the most effective use of VA benefits.

"Office of Field Operations: Provides operational oversight to the district offices and 56 regional offices within the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines. OFO also facilitates outreach and public contact services across the administration, and ensures quality and training for VBA employees who engage with Service members, Veterans, and their families through client services such as the National Call Center.

"Appeals Management Center: Responsible for implementing the Veteran Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017. The Appeals Modernization Act modernizes the current claims and appeals process, includes three review options for disagreements with decisions, requires improved notification of VA decisions, provides earlier claim resolution, and ensures you receive the earliest effective date possible."

Source: VBA website