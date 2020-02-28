Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Director Bob Frolow, however, said a program already exists that would have allowed the constituent to get checked out for benefits locally and could have saved him the hourlong trip. He said his primary doctor in the VA system should have arranged special local services.
"His primary doctor at the VA has to approve it," Frolow said. "It's new, and there isn't enough said to the various veterans — especially older guys."
Frolow said the VA system has to do a better job of communicating with veterans.
"There’s a lot of good things there we don’t let each other know about," Frolow said.
Services in general are expected to improve when a new clinic opens soon in Rio Grande in Middle Township, followed by a much larger Atlantic County clinic in a couple of years. The location for that clinic, which would replace the one in Northfield, has not yet been chosen.
Gerald Keenan, 86, was able to get his medical care near his Marmora, Upper Township, home. But he was forced to travel to Cherry Hill for an exam required for him to qualify for financial compensation for his hearing loss related to his military service, Van Drew said.
He had to travel, despite his wife, Rosamund Keenan, warning the VA her husband was too frail to handle the trip, the congressman said.
Keenan fell in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill facility where the VBA sent him, was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and then Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died two weeks later, Van Drew said.
No information was available on Keenan's cause of death.
"All of us elected officials love to give speeches on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. ... We've just got to keep pushing. It isn't good enough," Van Drew said of the VA system. "This man literally died. ... His wife said this is too far for him, he's old and frail ... and if you push him this hard, something terrible could happen."
According to his obituary, Keenan was a father of eight children and an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He had a long business career, established the advertising and publishing company Quaker Manhattan, and later worked as a consultant for national and international corporations.
In a Jan. 30 letter to President Donald Trump, Van Drew asked for help in getting:
A change to the current 100-mile radius to schedule Compensation and Pension Exams
A physical VBA presence in South New Jersey
A review of the current process for accepted medical documentation for compensation claims
