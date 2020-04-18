We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

While communities feel the strain of both a pandemic and the hard-biting economic downturn that accompanies it, veterans in Cape May County are working together to try to ease the strain.

In Villas and Ocean City, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars are preparing and distributing meals for veterans, emergency responders and hungry members of their communities.

“The commander in chief said this is a war. Who better to go to war with than a bunch of combat veterans?” said Michael Morrissey, who served in the infantry in Vietnam and is now the commander of VFW Ferguson-Foglio Post 6650 in Ocean City.

The post is closed, as are most gathering places under Gov. Phil Murphy’s emergency orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The social aspect of the post is important, Morrissey said, providing a place for veterans to spend time with others who understand.

“It’s an important part of our organization to be able to be with each other,” he said.

While that is not available until the emergency orders end, the post remains active.

The Ocean City post prepares meals for the state troopers stationed at the Woodbine barracks, for Ocean City firefighters and police, for post members and for other veterans they know could use a hot meal. The post is also working with OCNJ CARE, an organization formed to help the community recover from Superstorm Sandy and brought back to help it through the current crisis.

That organization has helped identify seniors in the community and others to receive the free meals from the VFW.

On a recent weekday, while waiting for the other volunteers to arrive, Morrissey was in the commercial kitchen at the back of the post, preparing box lunches to be given out at a boarding house in town.

“We’ve been going full tilt for the last few weeks, for sure,” Morrissey said, “We’re pretty proud of what we’re doing.”

Ocean City supports the post and its veterans, he said, so post members want to do their bit to return that support.

“We feel it is very important. We don’t need to be recognized for anything. The community needs us, and the VFW steps up. That’s what we are about,” he said.

In Villas, Bill Howard is the commander of Lt. Charles “Buddy” Lewis VFW Post 5343, where volunteers regularly prepare about 80 meals two days a week. In addition to emergency responders, he said, the post has a list of members who receive meals, including veterans and other residents who need them.

Some who are receiving the meals were recommended by the rescue squads in Lower and Middle townships. There was also a message on the post’s Facebook page letting residents know about the project.

“ Even though most of us are out of the service, we are still answering the call,” Howard wrote.

Usually, six people prepare the meals, with volunteers delivering them throughout the community.

“We follow all social distance guidelines and protocols,” Howard said. That means both in the kitchen and on the deliveries, where volunteers drop off the meals and knock on the door, and stand back as the resident collects them.

Howard is a Navy veteran, who was on a ship off Beirut in 1983 when truck bombs were used to attack a multinational peacekeeping force, killing 307, including 241 American service members. He said the volunteers working on the project include Vietnam veterans and members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Morrissey said many of the current members of his post served in Vietnam, with some veterans of the Korean War and one member who served in World War II remaining active. He said each member of the American military swore an oath of service.

“That oath doesn’t expire,” he said.

“These … brave veterans are on the front line again, fighting an invisible enemy. We are all proud of their actions,” said John Vollrath, the VFW commander for Cape May County.

County officials also lavished praise on the veterans organizations.

“This is exactly what we have come to expect from our veterans. They understand the plea for ‘all hands on deck’ and are always ready to answer the call,” said county Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, who serves as liaison to the county Veterans Bureau.

Morrissey’s background is in food service. The meals sent out so far include pork loin with mashed potatoes and broccoli, pasta and meatballs, and chicken dinners.

“We made a lot of soup. The seniors love soup,” he said. “Name it. You want it, I’ll make it.”

According to Morrissey, even the post members who are not cooking have stepped up. He said he put out a request for donations to help cover the cost of ingredients.

“I received over $12,000 from my membership within 10 days,” he said. The post has turned out more than 500 meals, he said. “That’s going to continue because we have the means to make it continue.”