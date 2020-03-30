The Atlantic County humane society is only allowing one person per pet, per visit in the building at a time. Clients must pull in the parking lot and will be checked in by a staff member outside. They then wait in the car until the vet says they can come into the building Atlantic City City, NJ. Thursday March 26, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic County Humane Society is allowing only one person per pet per visit in the building at a time. Clients must pull into the parking lot and be checked in by a staff member outside. They then wait in the car until the vet says they can come into the building.
Atlantic County Humane Society veterinarian technicians, Kelli Florio (left), and Katryna Plaganis (right) greet Pete, a German shepherd. The humane society's clinic is only permitting one client in the building per vet visit during the COVID-19 outbreak. March 20, 2020.
Steve Dash (left), executive director of the Atlantic County Humane Society, goes over a list of appointments at the clinic. The humane society's clinic is only permitting one client in the building per vet visit during the COVID-19 outbreak. March 20, 2020.
The Atlantic County Humane Society is allowing only one person per pet per visit in the building at a time. Clients must pull into the parking lot and be checked in by a staff member outside. They then wait in the car until the vet says they can come into the building.
Atlantic County Humane Society veterinarian technicians, Kelli Florio (left), and Katryna Plaganis (right) greet Pete, a German shepherd. The humane society's clinic is only permitting one client in the building per vet visit during the COVID-19 outbreak. March 20, 2020.
Steve Dash (left), executive director of the Atlantic County Humane Society, goes over a list of appointments at the clinic. The humane society's clinic is only permitting one client in the building per vet visit during the COVID-19 outbreak. March 20, 2020.
Steven Dash (background), executive director of the Atlantic County Humane Society,
checks in a client for a vet appointment. A sign in the parking lot notifies clients with appointments to remain in their car and to not enter the building with their pet.
The humane society's clinic is only permitting one client in the building per vet visit during the COVID-19 outbreak. March 20, 2020.
Many Americans, and people across the world, have been asked or ordered to stay at home and away from others during the COVID-19 outbreak.
But what about our pets?
While most pets seem happy with their human counterparts hunkering down at home, other pets still need special care, and sometimes special food, during the pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy deemed pet shops an essential businesses. And with permission to stay open, local pet stores and clinics are getting creative as to how they serve those pets, while still protecting themselves from the aggressive virus.
Vicki Phillips, owner of Animal House Grooming & Pet Supplies in Absecon, has cut back her store hours, but still offers grooming services for pets in need.
She said many of her clients rely on her business for dietary pet food as well as food for exotic pets.
“A lot of the exotic animals are fed through us,” she said. “If they close us down, we’re not going to be able to fill the needs of the bearded dragons and the snakes and the rabbits. As soon as it comes in, most of it is spoken for. That part of our business is essential.”
The store started offering curbside pick-up and delivery services in December to match similar shopping trends across the United States at big box stores, such as Target.
While it started off slowly, since being launched, Phillips has fielded four to five calls a day for delivery since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“They’re calling for, ‘I need my cookies, I need my snacks,’” she said. “A lot of people are on very restricted diets for their dogs. They have specialty items that they need. They need something to entertain the dog while the kids are homeschooling instead of bugging the kids, so there’s all kinds of things.”
Deliveries in Absecon and Galloway Township can be dropped off on the same day or when a shipment for their order comes into the store, Phillips said. Deliveries throughout Atlantic County can be fulfilled within two days, depending on stock.
The shop is still honoring grooming services it already had booked, and is prioritizing pets who need special care. She said some dogs come in for a medicated bath every week. Even with the grooming services, she is taking extra precaution and meeting customers in the back of the store to get their pet and not letting them come in if they are feeling ill.
“We have people that have come here for years, and I don’t want to make anybody upset, but I want to keep my staff safe,” she said.
Veterinarians are also taking extra precautions when it comes to seeing our furry friends.
Shore Veterinarians North in Egg Harbor Township last week urged all clients who were experiencing flu-like symptoms to have a family member or trusted friend bring in their pet or reschedule their appointment.
But starting last Sunday, they stopped permitting clients into the center with their pets.
“We’re implementing no clients allowed in the building,” said Hannah Johnson, shift supervisor and lead veterinary technician for Shore Veterinarians North. “Techs will go out and get the pet. The pet owner will stay in the car and will communicate with the technician and/or doctor over the phone during the visit.”
She added that all payments will be taken over the phone, and staff members are wearing gloves and masks.
A similar approach is being taken at the Atlantic County Humane Society, with the clinic only allowing one client in the building during a pet’s appointment.
The Humane Society also suspended adoptions last week, temporarily, to eliminate patrons coming into the shelter. It is, however, still taking pets needing to be surrendered, said Steven Dash, executive director of the society.
“We’ve allocated part of the shelter for the veterinary hospital,” he said.
Instead of waiting for their appointment inside the clinic, pet owners pull into the facility’s parking lot, where a staff member checks them in. They then wait in their car until the veterinarian calls them in for their appointment. All appointments must be scheduled in advanced.
All of the clinic staff are wearing masks and gloves and washing their hands frequently, Dash said. The clinic is also operating on limited staff. Usually, the shelter and clinic have about 22 staff members working. During the COVID-19 outbreak, only eight employees are working.
There are eight cats and eight dogs currently in the shelter, he said.
“Our numbers are really low right now,” he said. “If the state gets shut down completely, our doors will lock and someone will just stay here in the apartment upstairs.”
