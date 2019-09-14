Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Political strategist Kellyanne Conway can be seen at left after the ceremony for the wedding of her cousin, Giovanna Coia, and vice presidential nephew John Pence outside St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic City.
The bride and groom will be leaving the church in this classic Cadillac, but first it had to be swept by a police dog.
Atlantic City police have the roads around St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church blocked off for the wedding of Vice President Mike Pence's nephew John Pence and Kellyanne Conway's cousin Giovanna Coia.
Jitneys wait outside St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic City to ferry wedding-goers from the ceremony to the reception Saturday.
Officers were posted up on the roofs of nearby buildings during the wedding of Giovanna Coia and John Pence at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic City.
While most of the guests were driven over to the reception at Resorts Casino Hotel, a motorcade waited to escort additional VIPs.
ATLANTIC CITY — The resort played host to a wedding of political royalty Saturday, as Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew and Kellyanne Conway’s cousin married at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.
The bride and groom — White House staffer Giovanna Coia and John Pence, a top aide to the president — have South Jersey ties. Coia is a 2012 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Hammonton. Her cousin Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, grew up in Atco, Camden County, went to St. Joseph and owns property in Ventnor.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claimed Monday that House Democrats are seeking to compel testimony from her about alleged violations of the Hatch Act in retaliation for her successfully managing President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
Members of the city Police Department, State Police and U.S. Secret Service closed off an area around St. Nicholas of Tolentine along Tennessee Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues. Pacific was closed from New York to South Carolina avenues. Officers were seen on the street, on rooftops and on the upper levels of a parking garage behind St. Nicholas.
Movement in the skies over the city also was limited. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for the area Saturday and Sunday, according to the agency’s website. The FAA restriction cited “VIPTFR,” which is issued for the movement of government VIPs, natural disasters and other events. Determinations are made by the Secret Service in coordination with FAA security.
Deborah Pellegrino, owner of Made Atlantic City Chocolate Bar on Tennessee Avenue, got to help out with the wedding.
“We’re actually taking care of the bridal party with some ice and some chocolate bars,” Pellegrino said. “(The limousine driver) needed some ice, and we took care of him.”
Pellegrino said she also got to send some chocolate bars to the bride and groom.
“That’s what it is about being in business. It’s an opportunity,” she said.
Conway was spotted mingling with friends and family in front of the church after the ceremony. As guests packed into at least a dozen jitneys on their way to the reception at Resorts Casino Hotel, she made her way back into the church.
The uncle of the groom, Vice President Pence, was nowhere to be seen after the ceremony. Said one officer providing security, “You won’t see him all day.”
