ATLANTIC CITY — The resort played host to a wedding of political royalty Saturday, as Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew and Kellyanne Conway’s cousin married at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.

The bride and groom — White House staffer Giovanna Coia and John Pence, a top aide to the president — have South Jersey ties. Coia is a 2012 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Hammonton. Her cousin Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, grew up in Atco, Camden County, went to St. Joseph and owns property in Ventnor.

Members of the city Police Department, State Police and U.S. Secret Service closed off an area around St. Nicholas of Tolentine along Tennessee Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues. Pacific was closed from New York to South Carolina avenues. Officers were seen on the street, on rooftops and on the upper levels of a parking garage behind St. Nicholas.

Movement in the skies over the city also was limited. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for the area Saturday and Sunday, according to the agency’s website. The FAA restriction cited “VIPTFR,” which is issued for the movement of government VIPs, natural disasters and other events. Determinations are made by the Secret Service in coordination with FAA security.

Deborah Pellegrino, owner of Made Atlantic City Chocolate Bar on Tennessee Avenue, got to help out with the wedding.

“We’re actually taking care of the bridal party with some ice and some chocolate bars,” Pellegrino said. “(The limousine driver) needed some ice, and we took care of him.”

Pellegrino said she also got to send some chocolate bars to the bride and groom.

“That’s what it is about being in business. It’s an opportunity,” she said.

Conway was spotted mingling with friends and family in front of the church after the ceremony. As guests packed into at least a dozen jitneys on their way to the reception at Resorts Casino Hotel, she made her way back into the church.

The uncle of the groom, Vice President Pence, was nowhere to be seen after the ceremony. Said one officer providing security, “You won’t see him all day.”

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments