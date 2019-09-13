ATLANTIC CITY — Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew and Kellyanne Conway’s cousin are scheduled to marry Saturday in the resort.
News of the wedding of White House staffer Giovanna Coia and John Pence, a top aide to the president, had been previously reported in The Washington Post. The couple listed the date and location of their nuptials on wedding planning website The Knot.
Calls to Pence’s White House chief of staff and local officials were not returned.
Atlantic City police referred all calls related to the vice president to a Washington, D.C.-based number.
Some restrictions were evident. The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction for the area Saturday and Sunday, according to the agency’s website. The FAA restriction cited “VIPTFR,” which is issued due for the movement of government VIPs, special events, natural disasters and other events. Determinations are made by the Secret Service in coordination with FAA security.
Conway is a South Jersey native. She grew up in Atco, Camden County, went to St. Joseph High School in Hammonton and owns property in Ventnor.
Kellyanne Conway
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
Coia is a 2012 graduate of St. Joseph.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.