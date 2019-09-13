Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew and Kellyanne Conway’s cousin are scheduled to marry Saturday in the resort.

News of the wedding of White House staffer Giovanna Coia and John Pence, a top aide to the president, had been previously reported in The Washington Post. The couple listed the date and location of their nuptials on wedding planning website The Knot.

Calls to Pence’s White House chief of staff and local officials were not returned.

Atlantic City police referred all calls related to the vice president to a Washington, D.C.-based number.

Some restrictions were evident. The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction for the area Saturday and Sunday, according to the agency’s website. The FAA restriction cited “VIPTFR,” which is issued due for the movement of government VIPs, special events, natural disasters and other events. Determinations are made by the Secret Service in coordination with FAA security.

Conway is a South Jersey native. She grew up in Atco, Camden County, went to St. Joseph High School in Hammonton and owns property in Ventnor.

Coia is a 2012 graduate of St. Joseph.

