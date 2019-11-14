102419_nws_dulce 14

A memorial for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, who has been missing for nearly two months, is seen at a baseball field in Bridgeton City Park on Oct. 23.

 Charles J. Olson / For The Press

BRIDGETON — The family of a missing 5-year-old girl will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday, according to family spokeswoman Jackie Rodriguez.

Saturday will mark two months since Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen at City Park. Her mother was in the car with an 8-year-old relative when she saw her 3-year-old son crying and pointing to where he last saw Dulce, police said.

The girl may have been taken by a man who led her away from the playground and into an older model red van, police said.

State Police issued an Amber Alert the next day. She has also been placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.

Since then, volunteers and authorities have enacted a number of searches in the vicinity of the park, and a $52,000 reward is being offered for information that leads authorities to Dulce.

Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI, or text information to tip411 with the word “Bridgeton.” Pictures or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/alavez.

Meanwhile, the vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at a home at 1740 S. Burlington Road.

