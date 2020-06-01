PLEASANTVILLE — A virtual vigil for racial equality and justice was held Sunday night for the local community as nationwide protests against police brutality rang out across the nation.
The protests are in response to a white Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd, an African American man, by placing a knee on Floyd’s neck as he was pinned down.
The vigil was hosted by the Rev. Willie Dwayne Francois III, a pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the city, and Susan Korngut, a Northfield councilwoman.
Korngut said she had wanted to hold a physical vigil, but with the COVID-19 pandemic she thought it best to hold it virtually. Since the vigil’s live broadcast on Facebook on Sunday night, it has garnered more than 4,000 views and hundreds of comments.
Some of those who spoke included Kaleem Shabazz, Atlantic City councilman and president of the NAACP Atlantic City branch, and Marvin Burroughs Jr., a Richmond Avenue School fourth grader and the son of Constance “Mandy” Days Chapman, a teacher at Pleasantville High School and executive member of the NAACP Atlantic City branch.
Shabazz said what happened to George Floyd happened to many African American men throughout history in America, the difference was it was recorded and “everyone saw it. It was live.”
“We have to move forward in a calculated, organized, strategic way to make substantial change in America,” he said. “This is another wake-up call, we've had many, but this is another wake-up call.”
He reminded those watching to stay focused on change and demand justice for those victims who have lost their lives to police brutality.
Francois said that because humanity is connected, everyone should stand up for those who are vulnerable to violence and police brutality.
“If it's happening in Minneapolis, it’s happening in Pleasantville, even if it's happening in Maryland it’s happening in Pleasantville. If it's happening in Brunswick, Georgia, it’s happening in Pleasantville,” he said. “We're here to stand in solidarity with all of us because when there's a threat to any of us, there's a threat to all of us.”
Burroughs, the fourth grader, read a poem he wrote after being asked to be part of the forum.
“I am a black boy. I am a smart black boy. I am a sweet black boy. I am a fly like boy. I'm a loved black boy. I'm a straight A making black boy. I'm a football playing black boy,” he said. “I'm a non-violent black boy. I'm an innocent black boy. I'm a confident black boy.”
Burroughs went on to say he had dreams and goals.
“But wait, stop. None of this matters because regardless of how awesome I am, regardless of how much my family loves me, regardless of all the great things I do, some people fear this black boy,” he said. “Some people are intimidated by this black boy, some people hate this black boy. Will you kill this black boy? It’s hard to be a black boy.”
He asked if he was next and what his mom’s life would be like if he were to be taken from her. He asked if he should fight, pray or live in fear.
“This is the reality of a black boy simply because I’m a black boy,” he said.
Korngut said people are already asking what she can do next to continue to bring the community together.
And because of the impact Burrough’s speech had, Korngut said she is planning to hold virtual separate youth forums for elementary and high school students.
Her plan is to then take those ideas to the county and state levels.
“And let’s see who’s willing to do what,” she said. “It’s one thing to talk the talk, but it’s another to walk the walk. So let’s see who’s willing to walk with us and let the kids lead the way … since our generation clearly can’t get it right.”
