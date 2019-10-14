SOMERS POINT — Volunteers Saturday put the Little League snack stand back together after a break-in.
When volunteers arrived at the snack stand Oct. 5 they found the door jamb was broken along with the lock, according to Dan Foreman, president of Somers Point Little League. Chocolate syrup was smeared on the floor, the empty cash register was missing, sodas spilled, and all the candy was gone. Some items were taken from the freezer but the freezer was left open, leaving everything defrosted and unusable.
Foreman said a police report was filed and officers did come to assess the damage.
Locksmith Paul Huber, a member of the Somers Point Recreation Board replaced the locks and repaired the doorjamb.
“People have been so generous, and that is really the silver lining to all of this, that our community really does care,” said volunteer Jessica Farrell.
—Suzanne Marino, For The Press
