Brian Jackson, the chief operating officer of Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, who volunteered for the Saturday event, carrying plates out to the crowds of people who packed the gymnasium of the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — “These are guests in our house,” Jon Rosky said Saturday morning inside the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. “These are folks that are having a little harder time and need a meal.”
Rosky, who was addressing volunteers ahead of an event prepared to feed over 400 of the city’s hungry, spoke about the importance of treating everyone who walked through the doors with dignity and respect, carrying out the example set by Sister Jean Webster, who had a vision of hospitality and giving.
Webster, known locally as Sister Jean, made it her life’s mission to feed the hungry. She died in 2011 at the age of 76, but she left a lasting impression on her community. Organizers on Saturday worked to give a “Sister Jean-style” holiday meal, as well as a gift of new boots and coats, to hundreds of city residents.
The stockpile included 121 pairs of men’s work boots, 24 pairs of women’s work boots, 32 women’s coats, 77 men’s coats and 72 backpacks, each filled with gloves, socks, a hat and a blanket.
“For me, this is just another way to honor the legacy of Sister Jean,” said Brian Jackson, the chief operating officer of Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, who volunteered for the event. “And it’s a testament to our community that we care about our neighbors and we care about those that are less fortunate.”
Jackson stood at the end of an assembly line of volunteers, ready to carry trays filled with plates of ham, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and vegetables out to the crowds, who had lined up outside the building well in advance of the noon start. In the first hour, over 200 people packed the gymnasium.
As she sat down at a table with her plate, Colloinetta Bingling said that she just moved to the city from Millville, Cumberland County, and the event was a welcome opportunity for her and others ahead of the holiday.
“A lot of people are struggling with food and shelter,” she said. “It touched my heart to see everyone reaching out and helping others.”
Serving up hot vegetables was 22-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident Mario Orellana, who said he volunteered for the day because he knows that anyone could fall on hard times.
“I believe in helping people out of the kindness of your heart,” he said. “You have no idea what people are going through. I’ve just always seen the need and I just wanted to be a part of the solution.”
Among the crowd was a group of men and women who were long-time volunteers at Sister Jean’s. Jamel Mobley volunteered for 8 years, and broke down in tears talking about how if closed.
Sister Jean’s Kitchen, which was located inside Victory First Presbyterian Church at Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues, closed in February after city officials deemed the building structurally unsafe. However, officials from Friends of Jean Webster Inc., the non-profit that ran the soup kitchen, are hopeful that they will be able to re-establish itself at the site of the former St. Monica’s Catholic Church on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
“It didn’t hit me until I got here,” Mobley said, describing getting in line with the crowd outside the building. “It’s been almost a year since Sister Jean’s closed, but I’m excited, and hopeful, for it to open again.”
Many of the volunteers spoke about Sister Jean’s mission, to serve the people of the city with dignity, honor and respect, and how there’s still a need to carry on what she started.
“There are so many people in our community who need support, regardless of whether Sister Jean’s is open or not,” Jackson said. “If Sister Jean was here, the location wouldn’t matter. She’s serve meals on the street to make sure people had a hot meal.”
