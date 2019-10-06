ATLANTIC CITY — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's drew nearly 1,000 people and as many as 170 teams to the Boardwalk Sunday morning.
The fundraiser is anticipated to raise more than $200,000 for Alzheimer's research and support programs, according to the event's organizers.
"We rely on our walk teams’ fundraising to continue providing free programs and services, like, our twenty-four-seven Helpline, caregiver support groups, early-stage programs, family education workshops and much more,” said Kathryn DiSalvo, senior director of special events for the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley chapter.
The Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter serves an estimated 85,000 South Jerseyans — including nearly 12,000 people in Atlantic County who are affected by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.
"The funds our Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporters raise or donate go a long way to help so many families right here in the Atlantic County area," said Mary Beth Lewis, South Jersey program coordinator. "It is because of the support of nearly two hundred South Jersey walk teams, the Delaware Valley chapter is able to be there for those families when they need help."
Alzheimer’s is the sole cause of death among the top 10 that has no cure, cannot be prevented or even slowed. It kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. There are no Alzheimer’s survivors.
