ATLANTIC CITY — Members of the Vans Warped Tour professional skating team kicked off the first day of the two-day concert with a visit to the city's skate park on Sovereign Avenue.
Skate Atlantic City co-founder Zach Katzen said the pro skateboarders put on a demonstration and gave out T-shirts, sneakers and other merchandise to local skaters as part of the event.
Here is Skate AC’s Zachary Katzen with more info on the @VansWarpedTour skatepark visit #acpress pic.twitter.com/s7kEEbI82x— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) June 29, 2019
“We’re really excited to have them at our brand new park to actually christen it,” said Katzen.
Professional skateboarders from Vans visited the park to skate, meet the locals and give away merchandise.
“Made a lot of kids' month, week, year probably,” Katzen said.
Conal Bissell, 24, of Atlantic City, met one of his idols, Christian Hosoi, who got him into skating.
“I had a little tattoo battle with him,” he said, explaining they compared ink.
Jeremiah Watson, 18, of Atlantic City, snapped his board while doing some tricks with the pros, but kept skating.
“Today we’re just having a blast, like a skate jam basically,” Watson said.
For Chino Adams, 42, and Dominic DeMario, 42, both of Atlantic City, having the professionals from Vans come and see the local skate park was “huge.”
“Me and this guy have been skating A.C. since 1980-something. … And for us to see an actual skate park be built here and see the actual pros that we looked up to show love, it’s huge for us,” Adams said.
Nearly 30,000 people per day are expected to gather on the beach and Boardwalk on Saturday and Sunday for the punk rock festival, which also features a museum of memorabilia and art from the tour’s history, a human cannonball and dirt bikes on a half-pipe.
South Jersey is in the fourth day of a heat wave as the concert kicks off. Temperatures reached 90 degrees before 11 a.m. Saturday at Atlantic City International Airport. At the same time, the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m.
As of 12:30 p.m., people were still waiting in line to get into the venue on the beach.
This is just part of the line to get in... and it keeps going. And going. And going. #acpress @VansWarpedTour pic.twitter.com/EnECuO6xGh— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) June 29, 2019
At 1 p.m. inside Boardwalk Hall, New Jersey’s own Shira of Bergen County, who was playing the Full Sail stage in the afternoon Saturday, was getting ready to hit the stage. She said it was good to be back home for the anniversary tour, especially as she lived in Margate briefly.
“Total homecoming, so happy to be here on the beach. What better setting can you have for a summer music festival?” Shira said. “This Jersey Girl is very happy.”
Known for her all-female Shiragirl stage at the Warped Tour for several years since the early 2000s, she has hosted more than 300 female-fronted musical acts, including Joan Jett and Paramore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.